Domani Wealth LLC Sells 767 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,003,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $446.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

