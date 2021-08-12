Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.263-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.560-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

