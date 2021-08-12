Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 5,446 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 308,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,443,277. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

