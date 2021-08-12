Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. 15,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,337 shares of company stock worth $4,947,902. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

