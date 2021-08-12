DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Chairman Sells $1,205,300.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $120.02. 9,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.