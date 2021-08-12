DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.26. 4,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

