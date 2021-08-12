DTE Energy to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

