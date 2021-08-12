Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DCO traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $55.57. 234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ducommun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ducommun by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

