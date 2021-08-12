Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,482. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

