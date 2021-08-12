Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,301 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,063. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 882,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

