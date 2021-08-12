Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 78,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $3,693,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 12,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

STX traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,141. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

