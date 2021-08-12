Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.61. 845,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

