Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $216,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 137,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 15,041,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

