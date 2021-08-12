Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 660 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,060,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

