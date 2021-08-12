Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,308. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

