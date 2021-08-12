Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. 437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,488. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

