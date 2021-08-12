Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,847. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $621.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGRX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

