Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 282.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 276,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $465.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

