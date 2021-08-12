Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

