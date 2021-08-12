eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

EBAY traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.94. 247,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

