ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

ECN stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.60. 924,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,023. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.89 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -106.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.56.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -79.56%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

