Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $15.30.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
