Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.57. 570,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

