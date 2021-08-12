Edgeware Price Up 87.2% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Edgeware has a market cap of $49.80 million and $929,256.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 87.2% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.83 or 0.00877072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00110255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001937 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,366,366,962 coins and its circulating supply is 5,750,469,525 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

