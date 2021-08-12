EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $22.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$22.77 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

