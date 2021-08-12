Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

EIGR has been the subject of several other reports. boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $288.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 89,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

