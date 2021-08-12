Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,864. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

