Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESALY. Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

ESALY stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.87. 316,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. Eisai has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

