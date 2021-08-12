Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.97-1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. 153,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

