Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECIFY. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,792. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

