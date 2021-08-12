Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,833 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.04% of Element Solutions worth $117,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 76.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

