Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.90. 102,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.46. The stock has a market cap of $253.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.