Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.80 billion-$27.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.22 billion.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $263.47. 2,072,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,557. The stock has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.67. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

