Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,120. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.