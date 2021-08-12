Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,297 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.21. 3,210,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,862. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.