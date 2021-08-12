Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $167.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.