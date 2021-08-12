Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.