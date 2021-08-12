Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.84. The company had a trading volume of 827,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.39. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.