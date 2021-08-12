Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 69,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.66. 2,014,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

