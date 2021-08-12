Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 514.8% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 76,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 29,630,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.