Emera (TSE:EMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.89.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE:EMA opened at C$59.26 on Monday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$59.44. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.42.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0857872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.