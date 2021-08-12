Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.91.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The company has a market cap of C$14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.42. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$59.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.