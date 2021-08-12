Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Endo International traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 32,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,600,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Endo International by 14,744.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

