Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Energizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

