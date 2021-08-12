Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

NYSE ENV opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

