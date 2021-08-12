EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. VTB Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $545.90.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $603.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.63. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $300.96 and a fifty-two week high of $618.57. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,583.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock valued at $35,432,108. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

