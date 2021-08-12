Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Holdings Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,608 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

