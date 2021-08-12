EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). EQT posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $89,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 94,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.