Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici Purchases 1,300 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.03 per share, with a total value of C$10,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$663,117.40.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

