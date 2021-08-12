Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici Purchases 1,300 Shares

Aug 12th, 2021

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.03 per share, with a total value of C$10,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$663,117.40.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

