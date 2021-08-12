Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.